Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

