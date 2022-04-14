Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOTV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

