96,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $39.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

