Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 579,589 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 579,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 752,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

