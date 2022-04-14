Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 175,110 Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCU opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

