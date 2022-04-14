Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

OMCL opened at $123.32 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

