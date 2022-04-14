19,586 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR opened at $269.67 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

