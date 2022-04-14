Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,897,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $957.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $295.62 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

