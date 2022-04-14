Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $796,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663,126 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,333 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.88 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $79.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

