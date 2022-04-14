Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,444 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 287,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $31.96.

