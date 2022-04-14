SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $380.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $393.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.00.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $354.61 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $280.30 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.20. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.