Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is benefiting from robust Test and Industrial Automation businesses. The Industrial Automation’s Universal Robots is contributing well to the top-line growth. This remains a major positive. In addition, strength in Semiconductor Test & Wireless Test is driving the Test revenues. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain a tailwind. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remain other positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market is contributing well to the top-line growth. Yet, impacts of the rapidly spreading OMICRON variant remain concerns. Further, supply chain challenges and increasing operating expenses remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of TER opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

