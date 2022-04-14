The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $15.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.39. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

