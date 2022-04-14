T. Rowe Price Group’s (TROW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $156.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.70. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.