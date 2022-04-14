Morgan Stanley Trims Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Target Price to $4.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

