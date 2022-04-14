STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

