TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 621,103 shares of company stock worth $7,435,071. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.