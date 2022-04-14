Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of SYNH opened at $81.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

