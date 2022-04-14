Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 85.00.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 41.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 51.40. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

