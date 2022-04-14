Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

SYNA stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.