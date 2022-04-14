KeyCorp Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $150.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.88.

ROKU opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 48.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

