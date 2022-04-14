ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SREV opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.69.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 492,645 shares of company stock worth $590,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

