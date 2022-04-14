HC Wainwright Trims Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Target Price to $15.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

