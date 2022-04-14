Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $368.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

