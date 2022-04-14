First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Financial stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $534.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.