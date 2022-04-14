First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $534.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.