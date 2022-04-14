DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

