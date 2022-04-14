Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.93 on Monday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 45,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 35,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.