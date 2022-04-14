Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of SWKS opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

