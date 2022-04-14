Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) to Sell

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

TKNO stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

