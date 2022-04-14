Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €200.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

