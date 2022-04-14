Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

AAWH stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

