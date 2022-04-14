Credit Suisse Group Boosts Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

