Brin Sergey Sells 2,639 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,605.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,798.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,335.87.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.