Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $2,880,170.02 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

  • On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $629.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

