Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO Sells 75,018 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

