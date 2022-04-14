First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $971.20.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $643.20 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $616.41 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $725.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

