CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

CTT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

