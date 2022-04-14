Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $1,893,677.28 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AKAM stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $122.01.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
