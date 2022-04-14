Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $21.30 on Monday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.