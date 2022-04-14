Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.