Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Raised to €4.75

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.
SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Monday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
