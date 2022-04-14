Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Raised to €4.75

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Monday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.