Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $2,784,413.16 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KO opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

