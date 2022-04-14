Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $2,784,413.16 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KO opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
