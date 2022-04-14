Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00.

SPT stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

