Morgan Stanley Raises Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €51.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($53.26) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

