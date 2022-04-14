Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COM. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COM stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.