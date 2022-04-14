JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.85. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. Research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

