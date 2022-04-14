JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €61.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

BNPQY stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

