Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Qualys stock opened at $149.65 on Monday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

