Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $220.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WHR. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $177.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.