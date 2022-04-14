$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

